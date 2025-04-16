Jalen Hurts honored on TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list

The accolades keep coming for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP and Philadelphia Citizen of the Year, was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025, an annual list that highlights "individuals who are transforming the world."

The profile on Hurts was written by five-time New York Yankees World Series champion and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who underscored the quarterback's focus, drive and refusal to settle for anything but winning.

"What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down. But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success. In the NFL, Jalen didn't let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence. He used that loss as motivation and kept a picture of himself walking off the field after losing as his phone lock screen," Jeter wrote.

"This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again. This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again. Sometimes people win, then exhale," Jeter said. "Jalen is not exhaling. He's embracing the next challenge. Win or lose, Jalen's resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire."

In the 2024-25 regular season, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-3 record before throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for another, as the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 in their second Super Bowl meeting in three years.

Off the field, Hurts has been hailed for his work supporting Philadelphia's youth. In July 2024 he launched the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of air conditioning units to buildings in the School District of Philadelphia through its Keep it Cool campaign.

Hurts, who signed a five-year contract extension with Philadelphia in 2023, finds himself in prestigious company on TIME's 2025 list, alongside actors, politicians, journalists, business owners, scientists, activists and fellow athletes.