Eagles QB Jalen Hurts named Philadelphia Citizen of the Year

All-star Philadelphians were honored at the annual Citizen of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, including Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Ten Philadelphians were honored at the event hosted by The Philadelphia Citizen at the Filter Club for their work that makes a positive impact in the city.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro presented Hurts, who was joined by his fiancée Bry Burrows, the Citizen of the Year Award

"Jalen and Bry understand the importance of taking young athletes, young individuals in our communities and giving them strong mentors so they continue to walk a path that is true and just," Shapiro said.

Through the Jalen Hurts Foundation, Hurts continues to give back to youth, school and sports programs, including donating air conditioner units to schools in the city.

"What I strive to do is just serve, mentor, progress, give people opportunities that they don't even know that they have," Hurts said.

Hurts also challenged everyone to do their part and bring the next person along in the push for long-term change.

"Push that person next to you, continue to have that drive, continue to have that effort and bring someone with you," Hurts said.

Declan Cassidy, the Youth Citizen of the Year, created the nonprofit Socks for the Streets, which has distributed nearly 80,000 socks to those in need.

"If you want create change in the community, you have to work hard, follow your dreams and know that every little bit counts," Cassidy said.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. and Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell helped present the Lifetime Achievement Award for civic engagement in his name. The award was given to Larry Magid and Judith M. von Seldneck.