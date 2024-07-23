Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts launches foundation to help serve Philadelphia's youth

Jalen Hurts Gives Back: $200k donation to 10 Philly schools for air conditioning units

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles fan favorite is giving back to his "home away from home."

Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts launched The Jalen Hurts Foundation on Tuesday. The foundation aims to support Philadelphia's youth.

The Houston native said the foundation provides "service and mentorship" to "ultimately advance our communities and youth."

One of Hurts' largest projects through the foundation has been the Keeping it Cool Campaign. The foundation donated $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia to install over 300 new air conditioning units in 2023.

The units are expected to be ready by August in time for the 2024 school year.

"Through The Jalen Hurts Foundation, I want to provide service and mentorship and ultimately advance our communities and youth," Hurts said in a statement. "This is just the first step."

In addition to air conditioning, the foundation will focus on education, mentorship, and other support programs for Philadelphia's youth.

Hurts and his Eagles teammates reported to training camp today as they seek to right the ship after a disastrous end to the 2023 season.

The Birds' QB will have plenty of eyes on him this season after an up-and-down 2023 campaign.

Philadelphia will hold its first training camp practice on Wednesday.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne contributed to this story.