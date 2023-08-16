Jalen Hurts with his Jordans working on establishing new identity for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has never met Michael Jordan, yet the Eagles franchise quarterback is now part of the Jordan family. Hurts on Monday became the third NFL quarterback to sign a deal with the Jordan Brand.

"It's an honor to be a part of that family and be able to rep that," Hurts told CBS Sports NFL analysts Jonathan Jones and Bryant McFadden on Monday during their NFL Training Camp Tour. "I've been in touch with him and he's a great person, a great mentor."

Hurts is no stranger to repping the Jordan Brand already, having worn player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats last season.

The Jordan Brand will now be part of the 25-year-old's status going forward, an identity that includes a new five-year, $255 million contract, which briefly made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and ranked as the third-best player in the league by his peers.

On the field, Hurts is coming off an MVP runner-up 2022 season, which concluded with a heartbreaking loss that saw him make Super Bowl history. It's been a steady progression since the Eagles picked him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Hurts said he's a triple-threat quarterback, one who can beat you with his arm, his legs and his mind.

"It's just a matter of being efficient in every area of my game," he said Monday.

It's a new season with new faces, new goals and yet another offensive coordinator for Hurts to work with.

The Eagles promoted Brian Johnson after Shane Steichen was hired as the Colts' head coach.

Hurts has known Johnson since he was 4. Johnson played under Hurts' father, Averion, at Baytown Lee High School in Texas.

But each coach has its own views, and Hurts will have to learn the intricacies that separate Johnson from Steichen.

2022 was Hurts' first since high school since he played in the same offense in consecutive seasons.

"That's another change in itself," Hurts said, adding changing coordinators is "never an easy task."

The Eagles' offense will have to find a new identity in 2023, and that's what training camp and preseason are for.

Hurts didn't play in the Birds' preseason opener, and he may not suit up at all until the regular season. He played just one preseason game in 2022.

The quarterback said the Eagles are "embracing" the "day-by-day process" in establishing their identity in camp.

Philadelphia's defense is also undergoing change with a new coordinator.

The Birds hired Temple alumnus Sean Desai to replace Jonathan Gannon, who departed to become Arizona's head coach.

The Eagles lost some pieces from a defense that recorded 70 sacks last season. Defensive tackle Jason Hargrave signed with the 49ers, linebacker T.J. Edwards left for the Bears and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined Detroit.

"We've got a lot of great vets here, but [we] became a lot younger," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said Monday. "We had to replace some great players. It's hard to, but these guys are working. Just have to replace guys and get right, man."

Slay added "this year is a new year, man, a whole new team, a whole new identity."

The Birds have 25 days before the games matter.

Up next is a preseason game Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, who the Birds hosted for joint practices this week.

Whenever Hurts does take the field next, he'll back rocking some fresh Jordans.