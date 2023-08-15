Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A few months after signing a record-breaking contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts has a new deal off the field.

Hurts just signed an endorsement deal with Nike's Jordan Brand on Monday.

Nike hasn't said how much the contract is worth.

Hurts is one of three NFL quarterbacks who represent the brand, joining Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.