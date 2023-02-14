Eagles' Shane Steichen named head coach of Indianapolis Colts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts have officially hired Eagles' offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

It's a big departure from the staff that led the Philadelphia Eagles to an NFC championship and a Super Bowl LVII berth.

The Colts shared the news on social media.

"We got our guy," the team tweeted.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Then they followed up with an "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" meme.

It's Always Sunny In ̶P̶h̶i̶l̶a̶d̶e̶l̶p̶h̶i̶a̶ Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/gx6L0MZ6Q1 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

The news comes as the Eagles have several key players who could hit free agency.

Steichen was seen as a leading candidate for the job, according to the Associated Press.

Steichen, who was one of three finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year, would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator before becoming Indianapolis' head coach in 2018.

The Colts have been impressed by Steichen's ability to help develop Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The Colts fired Reich in early November after a third straight loss and replaced him with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. After winning his first game, Saturday and the Colts lost their last seven to finish 4-12-1.

Saturday, a former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons with the Colts, had been working as an ESPN analyst when the Colts brought him in to replace Reich.

Saturday was a candidate for Indianapolis' permanent position. He was among those who got a second interview. Reich was hired last month as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Reich's offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020 was Nick Sirianni, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as a head coach.