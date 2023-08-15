What makes Jalen Carter stand out, according to Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Carter needed just two snaps last Saturday night in Baltimore to showcase a glimpse of why the Eagles traded up to the ninth pick to draft him out of the University of Georgia.

Carter, on his first snap, exploded past an offensive guard to hit Ravens backup quarterback Josh Johnson and force an incompletion.

Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick has taken notice of the rookie in training camp.

What has impressed Reddick most about Carter?

"His work ethic and just to be as big as he is, how good his feet is, how light he is," Reddick told CBS Sports NFL analysts Jonathan Jones and Bryant McFadden on Monday during their NFL Training Camp Tour. "How he can jab and get around the guards so fast."

The defensive tackle was rated by many as one of the top prospects in the NFL draft, but he fell to nine because of off-field concerns.

Carter received 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors for his involvement in a deadly crash involving his Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy. He's also facing two civil lawsuits in connection to the incident.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the organization had done its due diligence on Carter before drafting him.

"We're going to wrap our arms around him," Roseman told reporters in April, "and do the best we can to help him."

The Eagles landing Carter led to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons being "sick to my stomach."

Carter will be one of a couple young linemen tasked with replacing Javon Hargrave, who signed a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason, and his 14½ sacks.

Reddick believes Carter will help fill the hole left by Hargrave's departure.

"We lost some guys, but we also have some great young guys come in too, who have been looking really good, having a strong camp, who I think can come in and help us win. … [Carter's] one of them, absolutely," Reddick said "He's been amazing all camp, having a great camp. I'm excited to see what he can do for us this season."