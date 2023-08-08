An estimated 50,000 Eagles fans attended the team's open practice at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Oh, how much things can change in a year. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished as the third-best player in the NFL players' Top 100 list for the 2023 season.

Hurts earned the respect of his peers after an MVP-worthy 2022 season. Last year, Hurts didn't crack the top 100 in the players' list, but now, he's viewed as the second-best QB by his peers.

The 25-year-old Hurts beat out Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 6) and Buffalo QB Josh Allen (No. 8) in the top 10.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished as the best player, with Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson finishing second.

Hurts is one of seven Eagles to crack the NFL Top 100 list, joining wideout A.J. Brown (22), center Jason Kelce (37), tackle Lane Johnson (41), edge rusher Haason Reddick (48), cornerback Darius Slay and wideout DeVonta Smith (100).

The Eagles signed Hurts to a five-year, $255 million contract extension that temporarily made him the league's highest paid player.

In 2022, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and ran for another 760 yards and 12 TDs. He finished second to Mahomes in both the NFL MVP voting and in Super Bowl LVII, though Hurts arguably outplayed Mahomes in the big game.

Hurts had a historic Super Bowl performance, breaking the Super Bowl rushing record for a QB, becoming the first QB to rush for three touchdowns and the first to throw for a TD and run for two or more.

In the end, he threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while running for three scores and 70 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs.