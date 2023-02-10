Patrick Mahomes wins AP NFL MVP over Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl LVII: Scammers trying to make quick buck on Eagles-Chiefs

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts was a long shot to win the NFL MVP award entering the season, and he nearly won the award.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award over Hurts Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix.

Mahomes, Hurts, Josh Allen Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson were finalists for the award.

Mahomes got 48 first place votes, while Hurts and Allen got one apiece.

Mahomes had a total of 490 votes, while Hurts had 193. Allen had 151, Burrow had 128 and Jefferon had 55 total votes.

Hurts was the betting favorite to win the award before suffering a shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears in December. Mahomes leapfrogged him as the betting favorite following the injury.

Mahomes and Hurts each led their teams to have top-ranked offenses in the NFL. Both teams scored at least 28 points per game in the regular season and scored more than 475 total points.

Mahomes had 5,520 passing yards and tossed 41 touchdowns, which both ranked first in the league. He had a 67.1% completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 105.2 to lead the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Hurts was a tad lower than Mahomes in those categories, but he also led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a 14-3 record.

Hurts finished the regular season with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns through the air after missing two games. In the last game, he played nursing a shoulder injury.

Hurts had a quarterback rating of 101.6 and completion percentage of 66.5 -- both career highs.

While Mahomes had better numbers than Hurts in the passing game, the Eagles quarterback had the edge on the ground.

Hurts finished the season with 764 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hurts and Mahomes will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII as the first two Black quarterbacks to play against each other in the big game.

Hurts was also a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year, but the award went to Jefferson.