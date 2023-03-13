Bears reportedly sign linebacker T.J. Edwards to 3-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears reportedly have signed veteran linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year contract, making their first splash in free agency for the 2023 offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed the former Eagles linebacker to a 3-year, $19.5 million deal, with $12 million guaranteed.

The Bears had an interest in Edwards from the start of the legal tampering period, hence the quick agreement. Former Eagles executive Ian Cunningham is an assistant general manager of the Bears and was part of the braintrust when Philadelphia signed Edwards as an unrestricted free agent back in 2019. Edwards also went to high school in Chicago, so he'll be returning to his hometown.

Edwards, 26, is coming off a year in which he ranked tied for sixth in the NFL with 159 tackles. He's also seventh in the league with 289 tackles over the last two seasons. Edwards had 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, five quarterback hits, two sacks, and one fumble recovery for the Eagles last season. He had the fewest yards per attempt allowed (4.4) in coverage last season (among 75 players with 70-plus targets).

He has played both outside and inside linebacker positions in four seasons in Philadelphia.

The Bears opened free agency with the most cap space in the league, with more than $75 million available, according to Spotrac, so will still have plenty of room to continue building their roster.

With several holes to fill on one of the league's weakest rosters, the Bears undoubtedly will be busy in free agency.