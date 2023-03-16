CB Darius Slay signs contract extension with Eagles: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are bringing back their cornerback duo from the 2022 season.

After he was initially going to be released, the Eagles have reportedly signed Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to a two-year contract extension Thursday that will keep in Philadelphia through 2025.

The deal is reportedly a two-year, $42 million extension with $32 million guaranteed at signing, according to NFL Network.

He’s back: The #Eagles are keeping star CB Darius Slay after all, with the team reaching a 2-year extension through 2025, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He announced his release but wasn't actually released. The two sides got together and worked it out. The Pro Bowler sticks. pic.twitter.com/FrpVKs390f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

It was a whirlwind of a day for Slay and Eagles fans on Wednesday.

News came out Wednesday morning that Slay was going to be released, but it was never officially announced. The two sides talked throughout the day and were eventually able to come to a deal Wednesday night.

The veteran cornerback tweeted that he's "Back like I never left!!! Run it back" just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

The Eagles reportedly told Slay last week that he could seek a trade if contract negotiations broke down, but he never requested a trade and said he wanted to stay in Philadelphia.

Slay has made the Pro Bowl for the past two seasons for the Eagles after being acquired in a March 2020 trade from the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles lost defensive starters Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency, but they were able to retain key players like James Bradberry, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.