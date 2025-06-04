Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl ring ceremony is postponed, sources say. Here's why.

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait longer to get their new Super Bowl rings. The Birds were supposed to get their rings on Friday, but sources say that has been delayed due to production issues with the jeweler.

The Eagles have yet to set a new date for the ring ceremony. The ceremony was initially scheduled for Friday, which is one day after the final day of organized team activities. The Eagles will hold a mandatory minicamp next Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report the news.

The Super Bowl LIX rings will commemorate Philadelphia's dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which prevented them from a historic three-peat.

The Eagles were fitted for their rings after winning the big game in February.

A design for the Super Bowl LIX rings has yet to be unveiled, but the Eagles' Super Bowl LII rings were made of 10-karat white gold and featured 219 diamonds, along with 17 genuine green sapphires.

One side of the ring featured the final score of the Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and it was engraved with the team's season-long mantra: "We all we got. We all we need."

The ring also included an underdog mask, another theme from the 2017 season, the words "Fly Eagles Fly" on the outer band, a silhouette of the Lincoln Financial Field end zone, and the Eagles logo placed over the Lombardi Trophy.

After winning the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history, the Birds have had a busy offseason as they prepare for a run at a third Lombardi Trophy.