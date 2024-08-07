How much rain did we get? Totals for South Jersey and the Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of the Delaware Valley were slammed with storms and heavy downpours Tuesday night. Areas in Burlington County in South Jersey got more than five inches of rain in a matter of hours, and flooding continues to impact some roads ahead of the morning commute.
Thankfully, Wednesday won't bring heavy downpours, but there will be some scattered showers that could cause trouble on already saturated ground.
Here's a look at which cities got the most rain around the Philadelphia area and South Jersey as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Highest rain totals in Eastern Pennsylvania
- Bristol (Bucks County): 3.9 in
- Washington Crossing (Bucks County): 3.54 in
- Sinking Spring (Berks County): 3.46 in
- Reading (Berks County): 3.41 in
- Media (Delaware County): 2.79 in
Highest rain totals in Central Jersey, South Jersey
- Delran (Burlington County): 7.03 in
- Fairview (Burlington County): 6.09 in
- Willingboro (Burlington County): 5.68 in
- Lawrenceville (Mercer County): 4.37 in
- Camden (Camden County): 4.17 in
- Ewing (Mercer County): 4.17 in
- Cinnaminson (Burlington County): 3.87 in
- Lakewood (Ocean County): 3.65 in
- Toms River (Ocean County): 3.48 in
Flooding impacts
In Cinnaminson, a tractor trailer crash is slowing traffic near Taylor's Lane and Route 130/Burlington Pike. CBS News Philadelphia reporter Ross DiMattei spoke with a repair technician who said he believes wet road conditions caused a tractor trailer to slide off road and into a utility pole after it was hit by another truck that ran a red light.
Earlier in the morning, two elderly people had to be rescued from a flooded out vehicle in Bristol, Pennsylvania.
Police at the scene said the car got stuck under the overpass of a bridge, where there was four feet of water. The pair was safely rescued, and police said one person is in stable condition while the other was treated at the scene.
More heavy rain coming
Scattered showers continue Wednesday and Thursday, but the next chance for heavy storms comes later this week as the remnants from Debby reach the region.
On Friday, parts of the Delaware Valley could get hit with another 2-3 inches of rain and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.
Impacts from this system could include flooding and road closures.