More rain showers will hit Philadelphia region on Wednesday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby loom ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday will be a dramatically different day, weather-wise, on a few levels in the Philadelphia region.

Tuesday brought widespread flash flood warnings with some spots getting over 7 inches of rain in the afternoon and evening alone.

For perspective, that's as much rain in a few hours as we would normally see in nearly all of July and August combined. A flood watch is in effect for all of eastern Pennsylvania, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, and Burlington Counties in New Jerse, and New Castle County in Delaware through noon on Wednesday.

While the humidity levels will stay very muggy on Wednesday, the storms should not be anywhere as intense, but showers are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The other main difference will be the temperatures. Highs should stay in the mid-70s under cloudy skies, much different from the 100-plus heat indices we had on Tuesday.

Thursday will be a similar day with increasing rain chances during the evening ahead of our second system -- Tropical Storm Debby -- or what's left of it by week's end.

Models are coming into better agreement that Debby will get picked up by another advancing trough and lifted into the northeast on Friday and Saturday. Parts of our area will likely see widespread flooding rain as the moisture from Tropical Storm Debby arrives with an additional 2-4 inches of rain possible. Damaging storms are possible as well during this time frame.

The biggest challenge will be to pinpoint where and when a majority of this will impact our area.

As of now, the latest information indicates that we'll be dealing with rounds of heavy thunderstorms on and off Friday, with likely a band of heavier rain through the first part of Saturday. The rain may be heaviest in our north and western zones, but that could shift depending on the path of the system. It does look like once Debby gets picked up by the advancing system, it will be lifted out fairly quickly -- meaning some clearing and a return to sunshine and nice weather by Sunday.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted with constant updates throughout this busy week.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Wednesday: High of 75, low of 72, cool showers

Thursday: High of 76, low of 68, cool, showers

Friday: High of 81, low of 73, NEXT Weather Alert

Saturday: High of 83, low of 73. NEXT Weather Alert

Sunday: High of 83, low of 66, sun returns

Monday: High of 83, low of 66, sunny

Tuesday: High of 83, low of 64. partly cloudy

