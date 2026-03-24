Philadelphia Eagles bring back OL Fred Johnson on 1-year deal, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles added depth to their offensive line Tuesday, re-signing offensive lineman Fred Johnson to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Johnson, who turns 29 in June, has spent the past four seasons with the Eagles.

Last season, Johnson played in 17 games, including eight starts, after All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson missed time with a Lisfranc injury.

Fred Johnson left the Eagles after winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. But last August, the team brought him back in a trade with Jacksonville for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick. In Philadelphia's Super Bowl season in 2024, Fred Johnson made six starts.

Fred Johnson initially joined the Eagles' practice squad in the 2022 season after he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was eventually signed to a reserve/future contract, then earned a roster spot and a new contract in the 2023 season.

Johnson returns to Philadelphia after longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the organization. The Eagles hired Chris Kuper, who spent the past four seasons coaching Minnesota Vikings' O-line, where he briefly crossed paths with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, to replace Stoutland.

Fred Johnson adds depth to Philadelphia's offensive line, but the team will likely still look to add more depth to the offensive line with the futures of Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson uncertain.

Lane Johnson and Dickerson considered retirement this offseason, but both will return for the 2026 season.

While Lane Johnson dealt with a Lisfranc injury, Dickerson never appeared to be 100% in the 2025 season. Dickerson suffered a meniscus injury in training camp but played in 15 games, including the season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.