Philadelphia Eagles acquire OT Fred Johnson from Jaguars, source says

Jalen Hurts details where Philadelphia Eagles' offense is at as training camp wraps up

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired offensive tackle Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade, a league source said.

The Eagles are trading a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to the Jags in exchange for Johnson, 28, who played for the Eagles from 2022 to 2024. ESPN first reported the trade.

The Eagles also recently acquired Sam Howell, a quarterback, from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-rounder. The Eagles are also getting a 2027 sixth-round pick in that deal.