Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles acquire OT Fred Johnson from Jaguars, source says

By Laura Fay, Pat Gallen

/ CBS Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts details where Philadelphia Eagles' offense is at as training camp wraps up
Jalen Hurts details where Philadelphia Eagles' offense is at as training camp wraps up 01:45

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired offensive tackle Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade, a league source said. 

The Eagles are trading a 2026 seventh-round draft pick to the Jags in exchange for Johnson, 28, who played for the Eagles from 2022 to 2024. ESPN first reported the trade.

The Eagles also recently acquired Sam Howell, a quarterback, from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-rounder. The Eagles are also getting a 2027 sixth-round pick in that deal. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue