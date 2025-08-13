Eagles LG Landon Dickerson undergoes surgery to repair injured meniscus, NFL sources say

Eagles return to practice for 1st time since Landon Dickerson's injury

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair his injured meniscus, NFL league sources confirm to CBS News Philadelphia.

The Eagles' goal is for the three-time Pro Bowler to play in the team's Sept. 4 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dickerson, 26, injured his meniscus during the Eagles' only open practice Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. He went down with a knee injury and was seen limping off the field with help, having trouble putting weight on his right leg. He was later carted inside.

On Monday, league sources confirmed Dickerson would undergo a minor procedure this week on his knee. Dickerson is considered week-to-week, sources said.

Dickerson has developed into the league's top guards after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama. He's made three consecutive Pro Bowls and was a key cog on the Birds' offensive line last season. He also delivered one of the more memorable speeches during the team's Super Bowl LIX parade.

Brett Toth took reps at left guard with the first team during Tuesday's practice. Other potential in-house replacements if Dickerson missed regular-season time include Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan and Darian Kinnard.