Tailgating will be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field during 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, source says

Eagles fans know and love Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia for the tailgating that happens outside almost as much as for the plays that unfold on the field.

But will fans headed to the Linc for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches this summer be allowed to tailgate, or will they have to take their barbecuing and drinking somewhere else?

According to a source at the Linc, no tailgating ban is on the table for this summer's World Cup matches. The source says the bans in place elsewhere do not apply to Philadelphia, and that the fan experience for these soccer matches "will be consistent" with other events that have taken place at the Linc.

It's not the same story in some other host cities. Reports emerged this week that tailgating is outlawed during World Cup matches in Boston — and with parking banned at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, there will be no way for fans to tailgate outside.

Despite the source's claims, no party involved has publicly confirmed that tailgating is allowed.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the host committee for the Philly soccer matches, said in a statement Wednesday that plans were still being ironed out but it was "committed to delivering a World Cup that is authentically Philadelphia."

"Philadelphia is a city defined by its fans and its traditions, and that will not change when the world arrives for FIFA World Cup 2026," the committee said in an emailed statement.

In a post on X, FIFA's media relations team said there was no formal policy restricting tailgating at the World Cup, but that "site-specific restrictions may be imposed in alignment with host city public safety authorities in certain venues based on local regulations."

FIFA was replying to a post claiming tailgating was banned at the Linc for the World Cup.

"Additional fan information for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be communicated in advance of the tournament," the post read.

Fans looking to party and celebrate the tournament outside will be welcome at Fairmount Park's Lemon Hill for the FIFA Fan Festival. The festival is expected to include vendors, food trucks and large screens showing matches from June 11 through July 1.

Bars and restaurants that apply for a special permit and pay $500 will be allowed to stay open two additional hours — until 4 a.m. — between June 11 and July 20, under a bill signed into law by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro last month.

Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches, five in the group stage and a Round of 16 game on July 4.