Shapiro signs bill allowing Philadelphia bars to stay open later during America 250, FIFA World cup events

Bars and restaurants in Philadelphia can stay open two hours later than normal this summer as the city hosts a slew of America 250 events, FIFA World Cup matches and MLB All-Star Game festivities.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1218 on Friday afternoon, which allows establishments to remain open for two extra hours between June 11 and July 20.

The law permits bars, restaurants and hotels to stay open two hours after their typical closing times.

Establishments have to apply and pay a $500 application fee.

Hilltown Tavern bartender Mike Corrigan told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday that the Fairmount bar anticipates increased business this summer as the city celebrates the nation's semiquincentennial, hosts World Cup matches and MLB's All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. He said the bar is four blocks away from the fan center.

Corrigan said he believes Hilltown will apply for the permit.

"It would be foolish of us not to take advantage of the opportunity," Corrigan said.

It's not the first time the city has been granted this extension. When Philadelphia hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2016, city restaurants, bars and hotels were allowed to stay open until 4 a.m.

Ben Fileccia, senior vice president of strategy and engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said Thursday that dozens of establishments took advantage of the opportunity in 2016 and expects the same this summer.

"When we're hosting half a million people from all over the world that aren't necessarily on Eastern Standard Time," Fileccia said. "So we want to make sure when these guests, when these folks that are visiting Philadelphia want to continue to celebrate with their friends, that they're doing it at places that are licensed, places that are used to taking care of guests, that have ramp-certified staff, and can identify visibly intoxicated patrons. You know, we want our guests to be in safe areas, and that's what this bill allows."