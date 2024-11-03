Robert De Niro tailgates with Philadelphia Eagles fans before Jacksonville Jaguars game

Robert De Niro tailgated with Philadelphia Eagles fans before the team faced the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

De Niro was joined by former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Rep. Madeleine Dean and others for the tailgate to get the vote out for Vice President Kamala Harris in M Lot.

Did Robert De Niro join your tailgate? No? That’s why the tailgates hosted by @philatticus and @ianfromphilly are the best pic.twitter.com/RwI7cxzrwY — Mark Kremer (@mark_kremer) November 3, 2024

De Niro even ate some pressed duck at the tailgate, according to X user @philatticus.

just gave Robert DeNiro pressed duck, how's your afternoon going? — #1 canyon aeroad fan (@philatticus) November 3, 2024

De Niro, who has been loudly outspoken against former President Donald Trump, gave a speech at the tailgate, according to a post from X user @jorlextera.

De Niro was also in Philly last weekend for an event to support Harris with Leonardo DiCaprio and Mayor Cherelle Parker. Emmy winner Kerry Washington, actress Tessa Thompson and actor Brian Tyree Henry were also at the event.

De Niro will be at another event on Monday to support Harris with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, actor Sam Waterson and other local Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania.

Who’s ready for Tailgate for Turnout II? TODAY 11:30 AM (M-Lot) at the LINC?



With special appearances by: Robert De Niro, Sec @JohnKerry, Rep. @MaryGayScanlon Rep: @MadeleineDean & More! pic.twitter.com/bsmHvouscG — Jack Inacker (@JackInacker) November 3, 2024

De Niro is from New York City, but he played a Birds fan for his role in "Silver Linings Playbook," where he plays the dad of Bradley Cooper, who grew up in Abington Township, Montgomery County.