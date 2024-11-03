Watch CBS News
Robert De Niro tailgates with Philadelphia Eagles fans before Jacksonville Jaguars game

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief
Presidential candidates visit battlegrounds, North Philly fatal house fire, more | Digital Brief 02:32

Robert De Niro tailgated with Philadelphia Eagles fans before the team faced the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 

De Niro was joined by former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Rep. Madeleine Dean and others for the tailgate to get the vote out for Vice President Kamala Harris in M Lot. 

De Niro even ate some pressed duck at the tailgate, according to X user @philatticus. 

De Niro, who has been loudly outspoken against former President Donald Trump, gave a speech at the tailgate, according to a post from X user @jorlextera

De Niro was also in Philly last weekend for an event to support Harris with Leonardo DiCaprio and Mayor Cherelle Parker. Emmy winner Kerry Washington, actress Tessa Thompson and actor Brian Tyree Henry were also at the event. 

De Niro will be at another event on Monday to support Harris with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, actor Sam Waterson and other local Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania. 

De Niro is from New York City, but he played a Birds fan for his role in "Silver Linings Playbook," where he plays the dad of Bradley Cooper, who grew up in Abington Township, Montgomery County. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

