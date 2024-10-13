Couple celebrates wedding during Philadelphia Eagles tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles fans get the party started early outside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday kickoff

Eagles fans get the party started early outside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday kickoff

A couple is taking their love for the Eagles – and each other – to new matrimonial heights.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, a bride and groom were seen exchanging vows and Eagles chants outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Video of the wedding, complete with an aisle, alter and bridal party, was captured by Matt Talbot, who, when not tailgating Eagles games, happens to be an actual wedding videographer.

"This is technically the second wedding I've filmed in the last 24 hours," he posted on X.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to identify the and groom, who appeared before a raucous crowd in Lot P. The bride wore white. The groom wore Kelly Green.

The Eagles are back at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday after the much-needed bye week. The 2-2 Eagles are favorites over the 1-4 Browns, and are welcoming the return of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson to the active list.

Brown hasn't played since Week 1 after suffering a hamstring injury, and Johnson and Smith left Week 3 against New Orleans with concussions. Both were out again in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff Sunday is 1 p.m. ET.