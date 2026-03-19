Philadelphia reveals more details of FIFA Fan Fest ahead of 2026 World Cup matches

Philadelphia is gearing up for six FIFA World Cup matches to be played in the city this summer, planning an all-out promotion and celebration that also ties with the city's celebration of the U.S.' 250th anniversary.

On Thursday, March 19, members of Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration and city tourism leaders announced more details about the FIFA Fan Festival — a fan experience set to be a gathering place for soccer fans from all around the world.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the organization in charge of the city's World Cup events, announced in 2024 that the fan festival would take place at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

The festival will occupy more than 1,000,000 square feet of Lemon Hill and begin June 11, three days before the first match at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the words of Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, it's going to be like "soccer Coachella."

"Philadelphia is only one of 16 host cities chosen to be part of this incredible tournament," Kane said. "Of every city in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Philadelphia was selected to help host the world's largest sporting event."

Where is Lemon Hill and what will be at the FIFA Fan Festival?

The Lemon Hill area of Fairmount Park sits behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art and across from Boathouse Row. It's accessible via the Ben Franklin Parkway and Kelly Drive.

Fans will enter the festival area at Lemon Hill through a main gate at the intersection of Poplar, Sedgley and Lemon Hill drives, said Michael DelBene, executive producer of the festival.

There will be a main stage at the back of the festival, where there will be performances and watch parties for World Cup matches. If you can't get a spot in front of the main screen, there will be several smaller screens around the park to sit down and watch a match.

There will be over 75 local food trucks at the event with a goal of introducing guests to Philly flavor.

"All hyperlocal, hyper diverse, special flavors of Philadelphia to come together and really give people a sense of what Philadelphia is all about," DelBene said.

There are also plans for a soccer experience where visitors can get into a pickup game or practice agility or kicking drills.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the event will be pedestrian-friendly and more accessible by transit. SEPTA will be adding additional capacity on bus routes to get people out to Lemon Hill, and the Philly PHLASH tour bus will be adding a new stop at Fairmount and Pennsylvania Avenues to help connect fans to the festival as well.

Organizers are preparing for as many as 15,000 visitors a day.

Plans to upgrade Lemon Hill area of Fairmount Park after World Cup

Officials previously announced the site would host watch parties and more when the World Cup matches in the city kick off in June. But when the festival is complete, Lemon Hill will be renovated with new features and enhancements to the park, Kane said.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said there will be sidewalks and ADA-accesible pathways built before the festival, upgrades that will last beyond the event. Other upgrades are being made to the playground and basketball court, along with lighting and safety improvements, according to Slawson.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and local foundations contributed money to the post-World Cup renovation effort.

When do Philadelphia FIFA World Cup games take place?

These are the teams that will be playing in Philadelphia's five group stage matches at the Linc:

Sunday, June 14: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 22: France vs. the winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 25: Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

Another game in the Round of 16 will be played on the 250th anniversary of the United States, July 4, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.