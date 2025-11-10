How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers today for NFL Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles return from their bye week in Week 10 of the NFL season vs. the Green Bay Packers tonight on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles and Packers played each other twice last season — in the season opener in Brazil and in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. Packers game on cable?

The Eagles-Packers Week 10 matchup will air on ESPN and ABC, where Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Lisa Salter as the sideline reporter.

Eagles fans can also catch the game on the "Manningcast," where Peyton and Eli Manning will commentate on the game with guests in a more casual setting on ESPN2. Celebrity Eagles fans Shane Gillis and Quinta Brunson will join the "Manningcast" during the game.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Packers game?

Birds fans can stream the game through the ESPN website and app. Fans out of market can also stream the game on the NFL's subscription service, NFL+, and Hulu + Live TV.

But viewers won't be able to watch through YouTube TV as Google and Disney have yet to come to terms on a new deal.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles vs. Packers game start?

The Eagles and Packers will kick off at Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Packers?

The Eagles are 1.5-point betting underdogs vs. Green Bay on the road in Week 10.

Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Packers

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?