How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers today for NFL Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles return from their bye week in Week 10 of the NFL season vs. the Green Bay Packers tonight on Monday Night Football.
The Eagles and Packers played each other twice last season — in the season opener in Brazil and in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.
How can you watch the Eagles vs. Packers game on cable?
The Eagles-Packers Week 10 matchup will air on ESPN and ABC, where Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Lisa Salter as the sideline reporter.
Eagles fans can also catch the game on the "Manningcast," where Peyton and Eli Manning will commentate on the game with guests in a more casual setting on ESPN2. Celebrity Eagles fans Shane Gillis and Quinta Brunson will join the "Manningcast" during the game.
Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Packers game?
Birds fans can stream the game through the ESPN website and app. Fans out of market can also stream the game on the NFL's subscription service, NFL+, and Hulu + Live TV.
But viewers won't be able to watch through YouTube TV as Google and Disney have yet to come to terms on a new deal.
Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.
When does the Eagles vs. Packers game start?
The Eagles and Packers will kick off at Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m.
Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Packers?
The Eagles are 1.5-point betting underdogs vs. Green Bay on the road in Week 10.
Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Packers
- How many times will the Eagles run the tush push tonight? The team's signature short-yardage play with quarterback Jalen Hurts has been even more scrutinized this season, and now the Eagles will get to play the team that led the campaign to ban it in the offseason. Green Bay's proposal to ban the play fell short, but the play will most likely go to a vote again after the 2025 season. Both teams brushed off what happened in the offseason in the week leading into the game.
- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a 4-0 record in games after the bye week, so will Hurts and the rest of the offense keep rolling after two straight wins? Running back Saquon Barkley finally got going before the bye week vs. the New York Giants with his best game of the season. Hurts had four touchdown passes vs. the Giants without A.J. Brown, but he'll get his star wideout back against Green Bay. However, the team will be without starting center Cam Jurgens again due to a knee injury.
- Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles are getting some help on defense. Trade deadline acquisition Jaelan Phillips, who is familiar with Vic Fangio's scheme, will make his Birds debut. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who was on injured reserve with a triceps injury, is also set to make his return. Two-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham is also expected to make his 2025 season debut after a brief retirement. In the secondary, the Eagles appear to be getting back cornerback Jakorian Bennett. However, newly acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander was ruled out vs. the Packers.
What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. at Cowboys
- Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. (Black Friday) vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. at Washington Commanders
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
- Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders