Disney networks off YouTube TV after impasse over new agreement

Disney networks including ABC and ESPN have gone dark on Google-owned YouTube TV after the two corporate giants couldn't come to terms on a new deal. And the two sides wasted no time pointing fingers.

A post on the YouTube blog says, "Last week, Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers. They're now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

"We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV."

But a Disney spokesperson said in a statement that, "Unfortunately, Google's YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC. Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming.

" ... Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor. We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible."

YouTube did say that if Disney content stays off YouTubeTV for "an extended period," YouTube would offer subscribers a $20 credit.