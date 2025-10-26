Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert each score 2 TDs as Philadelphia Eagles get revenge in win over Giants

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns as the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-20, Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Barkley had his biggest game of the season with a rushing and receiving touchdown against his former team. He had 150 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a 65-yard score on his first touchdown of the game. Barkley, who later sustained a groin injury and was questionable to return, also had four catches for 24 yards.

With A.J. Brown out due to a hamstring injury, Jalen Hurts had a big game without his top target. Hurts completed 15 of his 20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving and had six catches for 84 yards, and Dallas Goedert had another big game.

Goedert continued his success in the red zone this season and scored two touchdowns. Goedert now has six receiving touchdowns on the season, which is a career high. Jahan Dotson caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hurts in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia's defense did a much better job at containing Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart compared to Week 6, but New York's offense took a big hit when they lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo due to an ankle injury.

The Eagles will now head to a much-needed bye week with a 6-2 record and return in Week 10 on Monday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers.

