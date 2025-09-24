Eagles place linebacker Nolan Smith on injured reserve in series of roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday placed Nolan Smith on injured reserve in a series of roster moves after the outside linebacker reinjured the triceps he had surgery on after Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles hope Smith can return around the Week 9 bye week, which would be more than the minimum four games that IR requires, according to CBS News Philadelphia contributor Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Philadelphia also placed cornerback Jakorian Bennett and preseason darling wide receiver Darius Cooper on IR and signed safety Marcus Epps, tight end Cam Latu and CB Parry Nickerson to its active roster. Additionally, the Birds signed WR Quez Watkins, a member of the 2022 Super Bowl team, linebacker Lance Dixon and CB Eli Ricks to the practice squad.

Smith, Bennett and Cooper are not expected to need surgery.

Smith, 24, strained his left triceps, the one he tore in the Super Bowl and later needed surgery, in the Eagles' 33-26 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Smith has been credited with seven hurries and eight pressures in three games but has yet to record a sack. He finished last season with 6 1/2 sacks and added four more in the playoffs. It's unclear when Smith aggravated the injury Sunday against the Rams.

The Eagles' defense has seven sacks on the season, and signed three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith earlier this month.

Cooper left Sunday's win in the second half after he injured his shoulder. It's not clear what Bennett's injury is.

The Eagles play the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.

