Brandon Graham explains why he's coming out of retirement: "I'm back one more time"

After days of speculation and numerous reports citing unnamed sources, Brandon Graham is leaving no doubt about his retirement status in the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl champion and longest-tenured Philadelphia Eagle in history announced Tuesday that he is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Birds' defense.

Graham, 37, explained his plans for a 16th season with Philly on his "Brandon Graham Unblocked" podcast with PHLY Sports.

"Now you can hear it from me, I'm back one more time," Graham said. "I'm excited, no expectations, just trying to help the team."

It remains to be seen how much the Eagles will use Graham or when he'll suit up for his first game. But the 5-2 Eagles have lost a few players on defense this season and could use the help. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith abruptly retired after five games, Nolan Smith is on injured reserve with a triceps injury, and Ogbo Okoronkwo is out for the season with a triceps injury.

Graham sat out the final weeks of the Eagles' 2024 season after tearing his triceps in Week 12 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to play in Super Bowl LIX but then re-tore the muscle in the resounding victory that halted Kansas City's attempt at a three-peat.

With each of the Birds' two Lombardi trophies at his side, Graham announced his first retirement in March after a season he often referred to as his "farewell tour."

Fans react to Brandon Graham's unretirement

Fans were largely positive in response to the news. At a local Wawa we heard plenty from fans wearing their Eagles gear as they picked up their morning coffee.

"They think 37 is old. That's not really old, coming from an old man," one fan said. "If I was 37, I'd still want to play."

"It's a good thing, we need him," another fan said. "We got no defensive line, and it's going to save us a little bit."

