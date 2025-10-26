Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants takeaways: Jalen Hurts has big game without A.J. Brown and more

In their Kelly green uniforms, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants, 38-20, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and will head into the bye week with a 6-2 record.

Here are some takeaways from the win.

Saquon Barkley has best game of the season

For the first time all season, Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia's rushing attack looked similar to 2024, when the 28-year-old had a historic year en route to NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and a Super Bowl win.

Philadelphia's injured offensive line has played a significant role in the lack of success in the running game, but Barkley got going early against his former team Sunday.

On the team's first drive, Barkley took his first carry 65 yards to the house to give the Birds an early lead. Later in the first half, Barkley scored on a 9-yard pass from Jalen Hurts.

Barkley, who suffered a groin injury in the win, finished the game with 150 yards on 14 carries and his two scores. It was his first time rushing for more than 100 yards this season, and the Eagles did it without starting center Cam Jurgens. He also had four catches for 24 yards.

Barkley also wasn't Philadelphia's only 100-yard rusher. After he left the game, Tank Bigsby took advantage of his touches and rushed for 104 yards on nine carries.

Luckily for the Eagles, they're on the bye in Week 9, so Barkley will have time to rest before Week 10 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

No A.J. Brown, no problem

With A.J. Brown out with a hamstring injury, Hurts and Philadelphia's passing offense once again had a big game after the Week 7 performance vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Hurts completed 15 of his 20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Dallas Goedert.

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving with six catches for 84 yards, and Jahan Dotson caught a 40-yard bomb from Hurts in the fourth quarter.

Over the last two weeks, Hurts has only thrown nine completions and tossed seven touchdown passes. He most likely put himself in the MVP conversation with his last two games.

Eagles get lucky with call on tush push

The tush push, the Eagles' signature short-yardage play, has been highly scrutinized all season after it was nearly banned in the offseason.

Earlier in the year, the NFL instructed officials to keep a close eye on the play following Philadelphia's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, when the Eagles got away with jumping before the ball was snapped multiple times.

In Week 8 against the Giants, a different scenario unfolded with the tush push.

On fourth-and-one on New York's 11-yard line, Hurts ran the tush push and stretched the ball for a first down, but the refs blew the whistle and stopped his forward progress. While the ball was stretched, Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked the ball out of Hurts' hands and forced a fumble.

The Giants recovered the ball, but because the play was ruled dead, it was ruled an Eagles first down.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was furious on the sideline and challenged the play, but the ruling on the field was upheld.

The Birds scored two plays later to take a 14-7 lead.

Eagles' defense does better containing Jaxson Dart

Vic Fangio's defense did a much better job containing Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart compared to Week 6's loss at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles sacked Dart five times in the win and limited him from using his legs to scramble. He only rushed for 17 yards and six carries, but still scored a garbage time touchdown late in the game.

Jalen Carter, who missed the Week 6 game vs. New York, made a huge difference for the defense in the Week 8 victory. Carter had two tackles, including his first sack of the season, and a quarterback hit vs. the Giants.

Losing Cam Skattebo to an ankle injury definitely hurt the Giants, but Philadelphia's defense looked much better than it did vs. New York two weeks ago.