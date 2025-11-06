Nick Sirianni excited about depth Eagles' trade deadline acquisitions bring to defense

The Philadelphia Eagles were back on the practice field Thursday after their bye week — and with new faces on defense.

The Eagles' offense came alive in the Week 8 win over the New York Giants. The ground game featured 150 yards from Saquon Barkley and over 100 yards from Tank Bigsby. Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns and gave head coach Nick Sirianni the added confidence he needed in facing former Dallas Cowboys foe and now Green Bay Packers EDGE rusher Micah Parsons.

"Micah Parsons is a phenomenal football player who can hurt you in many ways," Sirianni said Thursday. He just creates. Lots of disruption. I think sometimes you only think about it in the passing game. He causes a lot of disruption in the run game."

The Eagles are well-rested coming off their bye, and Sirianni expects to see the big plays in the air and on the ground on Monday Night Football against the Packers in Green Bay. On Thursday, in his first post-bye week press conference, Sirianni gave his thoughts on the team's first half of the season.

"We're doing a good job fundamentally across the team as far as tackling and catching, taking care of the football and coming after the football," Sirianni said. "All those different things."

The Packers have some key injuries, including one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets, tight end Tucker Kraft, who led the team in receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the Birds' defense got some help before the NFL trade deadline, acquiring EDGE rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Michael Carter II from the New York Jets and Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens.

"Looking forward it being able to coach those guys. Every one of them has familiarity with a guy on our coaching staff, which is always really good," Sirianni said. "Talented guys who have played a bunch of good football in the NFL, each bringing a different thing in bringing depth to our positions."

But the most exciting face to see on defense will be none other than Brandon Graham after coming out of retirement.

"It's been great having him back in the building on a consistent basis," Sirianni said. "The energy he brings, the smile he has on his face every day."