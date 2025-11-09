Philadelphia Eagles CB Jaire Alexander ruled out vs. Green Bay Packers

New Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is out for Monday night's game vs. the Green Bay Packers and won't travel with the team.

The Eagles announced Sunday that Alexander is out for the Week 10 matchup because of a knee injury and a coach's decision.

Alexander, 28, was acquired by the Eagles last weekend in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens before the deadline.

Alexander, who was a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, only played in two games with the Ravens in the 2025 season after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. He wasn't listed on the injury report leading up to the Green Bay game, but Alexander dealt with a knee injury in the 2024 season, when he only played in seven games with the Packers. Alexander spent the first seven years of his career in Green Bay.

Kelee Ringo or Adoree' Jackson will likely start opposite Quinyon Mitchell in Week 10 vs. the Packers. Jackson missed Friday's practice (personal matter/concussion), but was a full participant Saturday.

The Eagles could also get cornerback Jakorian Bennett back. He hasn't played since Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams after he went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Bennett was a full participant in practice all week, but he is questionable vs. Green Bay.

Michael Carter II, the other cornerback the Eagles acquired at the trade deadline, is set to make his Eagles debut Monday night.

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who went on injured reserve with a triceps injury after Week 3, is set to return, giving Philadelphia's pass rush a boost along with trade deadline acquisition Jaelan Phillips.

Running back Saquon Barkley (groin) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) were full participants all week in practice.