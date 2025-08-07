What time is the Philadelphia Eagles game today? How to watch vs. Cincinnati Bengals and more
The Philadelphia Eagles will begin the preseason tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.
Birds fans will pack the Linc and see the Eagles in action for the first time since they won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Head coach Nick Sirianni declined to say if Philadelphia's starters will play against Cincinnati, but based on recent history, it's unlikely.
Still, there will be plenty to watch. Here's what you need to know.
How to watch Eagles-Bengals preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the preseason between the Eagles and Bengals will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The game will air on TV on NBC10, and Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Fans outside of the Philadelphia market can watch the game through NFL+.
Players to watch in Eagles-Bengals
The Eagles will likely be resting the majority of their starters against the Bengals, but there are plenty of players fighting for starting spots on the roster. Here are some Eagles players to watch:
- If he suits up, Jihaad Campbell will be the No. 1 Eagles player to watch against Cincinnati. The Eagles might be cautious with their first-round pick, though. He's practiced in training camp, but he's working his way back from a shoulder injury. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and rookie Smael Mondon Jr. are two other linebackers to watch.
- The battle for the starting safety spot alongside Reed Blankenship will also be intriguing. Rookie Andrew Mukuba and Sydney Brown are the two favorites to win the job. However, Mukuba is unlikely to play against the Bengals because of a shoulder injury. Fellow safeties Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam should get plenty of action on Thursday.
- On the defensive line, newcomers Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche will get a chance to potentially sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Ojulari and Uche were signed as depth pieces at edge rusher after Brandon Graham retired and Josh Sweat departed in the offseason, but they've both had quieter training camps.
Will Eagles' starters play against Bengals?
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters this week that Burrow and Cincinnati's healthy starters will play a few series against Philadelphia. But will the Eagles' starters play? Probably not.
When asked if the starters were playing on Tuesday, Sirianni said: "Everything's discussed. We've spent a lot of time discussing it and we'll see how that goes. And today's practice, this will be our third day in a row in practice, and we'll see how guys are feeling after this and go from there."
How to get Eagles-Bengals tickets
On TicketMaster, the cheapest tickets for the Eagles-Bengals game were going for $16.38 as of Wednesday night.
Eagles-Bengals betting odds
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are +5.5 point underdogs against Cincinnati. The over-under for the game is set at 37.5.
Eagles' remaining preseason schedule
- Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m.
- Week 3 @ New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m.