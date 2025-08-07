What time is the Philadelphia Eagles game today? How to watch vs. Cincinnati Bengals and more

Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles preparing for first 1st preseason game of 2025 season

The Philadelphia Eagles will begin the preseason tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Birds fans will pack the Linc and see the Eagles in action for the first time since they won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Nick Sirianni declined to say if Philadelphia's starters will play against Cincinnati, but based on recent history, it's unlikely.

Still, there will be plenty to watch. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch Eagles-Bengals preseason Week 1

Week 1 of the preseason between the Eagles and Bengals will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The game will air on TV on NBC10, and Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Fans outside of the Philadelphia market can watch the game through NFL+.

Players to watch in Eagles-Bengals

The Eagles will likely be resting the majority of their starters against the Bengals, but there are plenty of players fighting for starting spots on the roster. Here are some Eagles players to watch:

Will Eagles' starters play against Bengals?

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters this week that Burrow and Cincinnati's healthy starters will play a few series against Philadelphia. But will the Eagles' starters play? Probably not.

When asked if the starters were playing on Tuesday, Sirianni said: "Everything's discussed. We've spent a lot of time discussing it and we'll see how that goes. And today's practice, this will be our third day in a row in practice, and we'll see how guys are feeling after this and go from there."

How to get Eagles-Bengals tickets

On TicketMaster, the cheapest tickets for the Eagles-Bengals game were going for $16.38 as of Wednesday night.

Eagles-Bengals betting odds

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are +5.5 point underdogs against Cincinnati. The over-under for the game is set at 37.5.

Eagles' remaining preseason schedule

Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m.

Week 3 @ New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m.