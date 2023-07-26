Eagles training camp 2023: What can we expect in Nick Sirianni's third year?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds are back in action.

RELATED: A question about every Eagles position group before training camp

On Tuesday, rookies and veterans reported for training camp ahead of Wednesday's first practice.

But what should we expect in year three under Nick Sirianni?

Jalen Hurts was dominant last year and the Eagles rewarded him with a five-year, $255 million extension.

Now, he has the tough task of staying one step ahead of opposing defenses and maintaining his status as an MVP candidate.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Matt Rourke / AP

There's been a coaching staff shake-up.

RELATED: Eagles breakout candidates for 2023 season

Brian Johnson is the new offensive coordinator. He was Hurts' quarterback coach and has been a close friend for years.

"Me being in this position will allow us to go deeper in our relationship," Johnson said.

Sean Desai takes over the defense from Jonathan Gannon. He comes from the Seattle Seahawks and previously coached at Temple.

"I have to make sure I'm on my game and it's an every minute, every day type of thing," Desai said.

Desai will have to coach some hungry Bulldogs – the Eagles drafted five players from Georgia's National Championship teams the last two years.

Newly drafted Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter, left, and Nolan Smith pose for a photo after a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

First-round pick Jalen Carter needs a big season to fill Javon Hargrave's shoes after an 11-sack season.

RELATED: Eagles' Jalen Carter, Georgia athletics sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player, staffer

And could this be the last year for a few legends?

Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are both on one year deals.

Jason Kelce has flirted with retirement in the past. Will this be it for these vets?

While some players are old favorites, there are lots of new additions.

Philly native D'andre Swift came over in a trade from the Detroit Lions. The St. Joe's prep product is looking to stay healthy to show off his speed in an offense full of playmakers.

Will this mix of Bulldogs and hungry dogs run faster than the rest once again?