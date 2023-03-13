Watch CBS News
Local News

Jason Kelce says he'll be back with Eagles next season

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chiefs fans donate thousands to Jason Kelce's Be Philly charity
Chiefs fans donate thousands to Jason Kelce's Be Philly charity 01:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eagles Center Jason Kelce has announced he'll be back in Philly for another season. Kelce took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. 

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't [EXPLETIVE] done yet!"

The five-time All-Pro honoree served as the voice of the Eagles' offensive line throughout their Super Bowl run in 2022, and he's now suited up for at least 16 games all of the previous eight seasons.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 1:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.