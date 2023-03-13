Jason Kelce says he'll be back with Eagles next season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eagles Center Jason Kelce has announced he'll be back in Philly for another season. Kelce took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't [EXPLETIVE] done yet!"

The five-time All-Pro honoree served as the voice of the Eagles' offensive line throughout their Super Bowl run in 2022, and he's now suited up for at least 16 games all of the previous eight seasons.