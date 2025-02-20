What we know about the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl ring

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, an honor that comes with plenty of celebratory hardware.

Of course, there's the Lombardi Trophy. And while plenty of players and staff had the chance to hoist the sterling silver prize in the days following Super Bowl LIX, each will get their own blinged-out championship ring to commemorate the dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's just hope no one loses theirs in a pool of chili.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl ring be released?

It'll likely be a few months until Philly fans see the final design for the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX championship ring. When Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII, the rings weren't unveiled until June 2018.

The process is well underway though. Less than a week after the Super Bowl, the Eagles posted a video on social media of players working with jewelers to get sized for their rings. The team didn't specify which company is creating the rings, or if the jewelers making the real thing are also creating replicas.

Last year, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs followed a similar timeline and also held their ring ceremony in June.

What did the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship rings look like?

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl rings were made of 10-karat white gold and featured a whopping 219 diamonds, along with 17 genuine green sapphires.

One side of the ring featured the final score from the game, where Philadelphia beat the dynastic New England Patriots and Tom Brady 41-33. The ring was also engraved with the team's season-long mantra. "We all we got. We all we need."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: A Super Bowl LII championship ring is worn by a staff worker before the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 17-10. Corey Perrine / Getty Images

Other unique details in the ring include an image of the underdog mask, made famous by former center Jason Kelce, the words "Fly Eagles Fly" on the outer band, a silhouette of the Lincoln Financial Field end zone, and the Eagles logo placed over the Lombardi Trophy. A nod to Super Bowl LII, the Eagles' head is filled with 52 pave-set diamonds.

And, of course, the ring pays tribute to the now-iconic "Philly Special" with a waterfall of 127 diamonds along the bezel — the combined jersey numbers of quarterback Nick Foles (9), Corey Clement (30) and Trey Burton (88), who carried out the play.

Which Eagles players will have two Super Bowl rings?

Philadelphia's roster has undergone some major changes over the last several years, but a handful of players were on both the 2018 championship and 2024 championship-winning squads.

Brandon Graham

Defensive end Brandon Graham, who hinted that Super Bowl LIX would be the last game he played in, was drafted by the Eagles in 2010 and spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia. Graham almost didn't play in the Super Bowl after leaving in Week 11 with a triceps injury, but he was able to rehab and return for the championship.

Lane Johnson

Johnson, a five-time Pro-Bowler tackle, is now a two-time Super Bowl champion and will remain in Philadelphia through the 2026 season after signing a contract extension in March of 2023.

Jake Elliott

Kicker Jake Elliott's first season with Philadelphia ended with a championship ring. During that game in 2018, Elliott kicked the longest field goals by a rookie in Super Bowl history. In Super Bowl LIX, Elliott's clutch performance added 16 points to the Eagles' final score.

Rick Lovato

Long snapper Rick Lovato helped Elliott become the first kicker in team history to start a season with 16 straight field goals in 2019 and kick the most 50-plus yard FGs in Eagles history.