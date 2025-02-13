What are Philadelphia Eagles players expecting from the Super Bowl parade? Here's what they said.

The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs with a parade that starts in South Philly and ends at the Art Museum on Friday.

City officials are preparing for more than 1 million people to be in attendance to celebrate the team's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

It's unlikely that anyone will top Jason Kelce's famous speech from 2018, but here's what Eagles players said they're expecting from the parade as they cleaned out their lockers on Thursday.

Lane Johnson

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is one of four players on the 2024 team who was on Philadelphia's first team that won a Super Bowl in 2018 over the New England Patriots.

Johnson said he's looking forward to seeing how his teammates react to the parade and the beers that will be thrown at them as they travel the parade route. Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson went viral after snagging a beer one-handed during the last parade.

Johnson said he doesn't have anything planned for a parade speech, so if he does talk, he'll just wing it.

"I'm not sure who is all speaking tomorrow but there will be a lot of unique personalities on the mic," Johnson said. "Hopefully we bring something of substance and meaning to the community."

Milton Williams

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who had a monster Super Bowl, said he heard that he should invest in some gloves because fans will be tossing beers to players.

"It's going to be crazy, from what I saw last time, it's going to be crazy," Williams said.

Cooper DeJean

Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean made the biggest play of the Super Bowl with a pick-6 on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He said he's also ready to catch beers just like the pick-6 if they get tossed his way.

"I'll catch them," DeJean said.

"I just expect it to be crazy and a great time," he added.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates scoring a touchdown after making an interception in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Getty Images

Zack Baun

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun has been watching film to prepare for the parade.

Leading up to Friday, Baun has been watching clips from the last parade in 2018.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," he said. "I've been trying to watch YouTube clips on the parade to mentally prepare myself for what's about to happen. Super excited, I heard there's going to be over a million people in support. Yeah, it's going to be a good time."

Cam Jurgens

Birds center Cam Jurgens said he's looking forward to seeing the seas of Eagles fans along the parade route on Friday.

"I just can't wait to see it for my eyes because we have all this love and support for our team and we know what it means to us individually and to the Eagles as a team but we don't know what it means to the city yet, and I can't wait to see how much it really changes people's lives here," Jurgens said.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Cam Jurgens #51 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Getty Images

Isaiah Rodgers

After the Super Bowl, Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was so excited that he got a Super Bowl tattoo on his leg. He said it was something he always planned to do if he won the big game in his career.

"I just know this parade is going to be crazy, looking forward to that," said Rodgers, who is a free agent this offseason but wants to return to Philadelphia. "I just love this city. I love the fans. My family loves it, my kids only know the fight song, they don't know any other song in the world but the fight song. Whatever happens, happens. It's the business side of it, but I know what I want."

Mekhi Becton

Before the Super Bowl, Eagles right guard Mekhi Becton said if the Birds had a parade it would be the "drunkest he'll ever be in his life." Is that still the plan?

"Absolutely," he said.

"It's going to be dope," he added. "I already seen a little taste, I know that's not even close to what the parade is going to be, when we pulled into the facility, so it's going to be fun, I can't wait."