Eagles' Lane Johnson, Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton talk about the parade on Locker Room Cleanout Day As for Friday’s parade, you can bet the Eagles will be ready for the celebration of a lifetime. Thursday was Locker Room Cleanout Day, one of the final official times for the guys to be at the Novacare Complex as a team. You could tell these guys were still a bit sleep-deprived after the past few days. Alicia Roberts reports in South Philly.