Eagles performance coach Autumn Lockwood becomes first Black woman coach to win a Super Bowl

Autumn Lockwood is honored by Philadelphia City Council as first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl

Autumn Lockwood is honored by Philadelphia City Council as first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl

Autumn Lockwood is honored by Philadelphia City Council as first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles' win in Super Bowl LIX will go down in NFL history for multiple reasons — it prevented the first-ever NFL three-peat, provided the first Lombardi Trophy for quarterback Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, and the first MVP for Hurts. But it was also a notable contest for a historic first on the sidelines.

Autumn Lockwood, the Eagles' associate sports performance coach, already made history in Super Bowl LVII, when she became the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl. On Sunday, she made history once again as the first Black woman to be a Super Bowl champion.

Lockwood joined the Eagles in 2022 as a strength and conditioning associate and was named associate performance coach the following year. As a performance coach, she works to help athletes find their strengths and weaknesses.

"I am constantly finding ways for athletes to get stronger, faster and be able to move efficiently," she says on her LinkedIn profile.

This weekend, she shared a picture on Instagram showing her holding a cigar and the Lombardi trophy.

Autumn Lockwood

"World champs," she captioned the post. "God is so good."

Lockwood was honored by Philadelphia City Council in 2023 after the Eagles made Super Bowl LVII.

"On the occasion of Black History Month, it is crucial that we uplift the accomplishments of young Black professionals who are breaking barriers in their fields," Council wrote in a resolution celebrating Lockwood.

Lockwood is a Media, Pennsylvania, native. Before donning the Eagles' midnight green and black, she worked at the University of Houston as director of sports performance and was the assistant director of basketball sports performance at East Tennessee State, where she received a master's degree in sports management.

She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, where she played defense on the women's soccer team.