Philadelphia Eagles reveal Super Bowl LIX banner before Dallas Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles revealed their second Super Bowl championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field tonight before the NFL season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham, who retired after winning another title, brought both of the team's Lombardi trophies to the field for the banner ceremony.

The Eagles were able to rub the banner in the faces of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, but the players weren't actually out there for the ceremony at the Linc.

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles have tried to distance themselves from the 2024 team that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Heck, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts didn't even wear his championship ring, apparently.

In the offseason, Hurts sought NBA legend and six-time Finals champion Michael Jordan for advice on sustained success, and he said he "used every word but repeat."

"I've moved on to the new year," Hurts said when asked why he didn't wear the ring. "It's as simple as that."

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata told reporters at the beginning of training camp that he wasn't trying to be "hungover" heading into the 2025 season, referring to the infamous Super Bowl hangover.

"We're not defending nothing," Mailata said. "We're not the defending champs. We're the 2024 world champs, that's it."

When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season, they snuck into the playoffs the following season as Nick Foles went on another late-season run. They later fell in the divisional round to the New Orleans Saints.

While the Eagles don't want to hear about a potential repeat, they're in position to make another serious playoff run with the core of their roster under contract, including Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown and Zack Baun, among others.