Philadelphia Eagles "won't be out for" Super Bowl LIX banner raising, Nick Sirianni says

Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs? Birds fans are optimistic they can.

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved on from Super Bowl LIX.

So much so that the players and coaches will remain in the locker room Thursday night when the Eagles unveil the new banner at Lincoln Financial Field before the NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Heck, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni claimed Tuesday he didn't even know when the banner was being uncovered.

"I didn't know it was banner night," Sirianni said Tuesday. "We won't be out for that."

Before the Birds kick off the season at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at the Linc, they'll have one final celebration of their 40-22 clobbering of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome seven months ago when they reveal the Super Bowl LIX banner.

The Super Bowl banner will be the second hung at the Linc in the last eight years.

Throughout the Eagles' offseason activities, training camp and preseason, Sirianni and the players have repeatedly said they're moving on from last season.

Sirianni won't use the word repeat.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts said he has "moved on to the new year."

Jordan Mailata said the Eagles aren't "defending nothing."

The Eagles have doubled and tripled down on this being a new season. Sirianni's comments Tuesday are just the latest installment.

On Tuesday, the Eagles also issued a travel advisory for fans headed to the home opener Thursday night.

The Birds are asking fans to plan to arrive at the game early because of the "uncertainties with respect to SEPTA's service." The team is also asking fans without a game ticket to avoid the parking lots.

"Arrangements should be made to enjoy the game with family and friends at another location," the Eagles said.

Eagles injury report: Landon Dickerson full participant in practice

The Eagles' injury report released Tuesday afternoon had some good news: Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was a full participant in practice. Dickerson missed Monday's practice for what the team called a back injury.

Dickerson is also recovering from surgery to repair a meniscus injury. It appears Dickerson is on track to play in the team's season opener Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback Tanner McKee, who is dealing with a right thumb injury, is the only Eagle who missed Tuesday's practice.

Jalen Carter (shoulder), Andrew Mukuba (hamstring) and Josh Uche (groin) all were full participants.