"Saquon," a documentary about Saquon Barkley, to debut on Prime Video in October

Saquon Barkley's historic first season with the Eagles netted him NFL records, the Madden 26 cover, the No. 1 ranking on the NFL's top 100 list and even a limited-edition Wawa hoagie. And now, a Martin Scorsese-produced documentary about him is coming.

Barkley is the subject of a feature-length documentary five years in the making called "Saquon," Prime Video announced Wednesday.

The documentary will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, Oct. 9, the same day as Barkley's Eagles kick off against his former team, the New York Giants, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The game will also air on Prime Video.

"It's been a five-year journey. I've been using this as my diary, as my therapy," Barkley said in a trailer of the documentary. "You get to see the journey it took to get to this point."

According to a press release, "Saquon" covers the running back's journey over the past five years, from contract disputes with the Giants to injuries to helping carry the Birds to their second Super Bowl title in seven years.

The documentary will show viewers the inside story of Barkley navigating through ACL surgery, contract negotiations with the Giants and his first season with the Eagles, Prime Video says.

"The heart of this film beats strongest away from the stadium, where Saquon's identity as a father, husband, and friend reveals a man whose priorities transcend yardage and contracts," a press release says.

"Saquon" will debut on Prime Video a little more than two years after the streaming service released another feature-length documentary on a Philadelphia Eagle. "Kelce," a documentary on Eagles legend Jason Kelce, hit the service on Sept. 12, 2023.