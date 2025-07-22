Eagles legend Nick Foles to be inducted into University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Nick Foles, the first quarterback to deliver Philadelphia a Super Bowl championship before Jalen Hurts did it again in February, will be inducted into the University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, the university announced Tuesday.

Foles began his college career at Michigan State before he transferred to Arizona. After redshirting in 2008, Foles went on to a record-breaking career with the Wildcats.

"I'm honored to be a part of the U of A Sports Hall of Fame. BEAR DOWN!" Foles wrote on X.

Foles has Arizona's records for most career passing yards (10,011), yards per game (286.0), touchdowns (67) and completions (933).

In his final season at U of A, Foles led the Pac-12 with 4,334 yards, 361.2 yards per game and 387 completions. He appeared in two bowl games with the Wildcats, both losses — the 2009 Holiday Bowl and 2010 Alamo Bowl.

The Eagles drafted Foles in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft before Andy Reid's final season in Philadelphia. Foles was close to never being an Eagle. The story goes that Reid and the team wanted Russell Wilson, but Seattle selected him 13 picks before Foles.

Foles had a Pro Bowl season with the Birds in 2013, a season in which he became the first NFL quarterback to throw for seven TDs with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Eagles traded Foles in 2015 for Sam Bradford, and then Foles joined Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. He returned to the Birds in 2017 as a backup to Carson Wentz.

After Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, Foles stepped in as the Eagles' starter and led Philadelphia to a 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, its first-ever Super Bowl victory. Along the way, Foles was at the center of some plays that will forever live in Eagles history, most notably the "Philly Special," when he caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl win.

Foles officially signed a one-day contract with the Eagles last season to retire as an Eagle.

The Eagles honored Foles before their Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons last season. Months later, the Birds won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.