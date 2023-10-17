Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles added some wide receiver depth and signed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday.

Jones earned first-team All-Pro honors twice in his career, and he's a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

We've signed WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/yMxM3tId9p — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 17, 2023

The future Hall of Fame wideout is entering his 13th NFL season and is the second veteran the Eagles have added to their roster recently. The Birds signed cornerback Bradley Roby back on Oct. 3. Roby was a first-round by pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2014 NFL draft, and also spent time with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Roby made his Eagles game debut against the LA Rams, playing 25 snaps in the 23-14 win.

Jones was a first-round draft pick out of Alabama back in 2011 by the Atlanta Falcons. He played for the Falcons for the first 10 years of his career. Jones spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Jones caught 24 passes for 299 yards and a pair of scores in 10 games with the Bucs.

It's not entirely clear yet how the Eagles will play Jones, but this move comes after Quez Watkins was put on injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Jets. Devon Allen stepped up from the practice squad in his place.

