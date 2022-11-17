Eagles sign 5-time Pro Bowl DT Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles just added another Pro Bowler to their defense. The Birds secured free agent defense tackle Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year deal on Thursday afternoon.

Eagles have agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/LW4kkuwle1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2022

"The rich get richer," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. "The Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year deal, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent. They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done."

The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent. They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done. pic.twitter.com/0Egc4V8Hiu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that in recent weeks, Suh made it "clear he wanted to play for the Eagles."

Ndamukong Suh has made it clear in recent weeks the wanted to play for the #Eagles. So Philly said … uh, sure. He joins Linval Joseph and veteran DT additions this week. https://t.co/oKprytewsW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2022

And Suh basically confirmed the deal himself when he tweeted an emoji of an eagle Thursday.

🦅 — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 17, 2022

The five-time Pro Bowl DT was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in 2010. He's played in 191 games, recorded 388 solo tackles and forced five fumbles in his career.

Suh is the second veteran DT the Eagles signed this week, joining two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph.

The Eagles hope these two additions will help strengthen their rushing defense after losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was placed on the injured reserve due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Steelers.

Being placed on the IR means he will at least miss four weeks.