Eagles sign CB Bradley Roby: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In a move to address their secondary, the Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran cornerback Bradley Roby on Tuesday, NFL Network reported.

Roby, who was a first-round by pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2014 NFL draft, also spent time with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

The #eagles are signing veteran CB Bradley Roby per source. Adding some depth do their secondary, especially with the amount of time Roby has played in the slot in his career. That's needed in Philly. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 3, 2023

Last season with the Saints, Roby started 10 of the 13 games he played in and recorded 36 total tackles and recovered two fumbles. Overall, Roby has 11 interceptions in his nine-year career.

The Eagles' secondary has been decimated by injuries so far in the 2023 season.

Roby will most likely fill the role of slot cornerback, which was left void after starter Avonte Maddox went on injured reserve. He could potentially miss the rest of the season.

James Bradberry has played in the slot over the past two weeks, but he's more comfortable playing on the outside.

Last weekend in the win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles were without safeties Justin Evans and rookie Sydney Brown. It's unclear if either of the two will return in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Regardless, the Eagles' secondary will once again have their hands full as they travel west.

Rams rookie wideout Puka Nacua ranks second in the league in receiving yards with 501, only trailing Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Plus, Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might return for the Week 5 matchup against the Birds.