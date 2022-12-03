Eagles activate Jordan Davis, place C.J. Gardner Johnson on IR

Eagles run all over Packers for win on Sunday Night Football

Eagles run all over Packers for win on Sunday Night Football

Eagles run all over Packers for win on Sunday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles activated first-round rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis off of injured reserve on Saturday ahead of Week 13's matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Davis missed four weeks with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Philadelphia's 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30.

Davis returned to practice this week, and the Eagles will gladly welcome him back as they get ready to face Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry ranks second in the league with 1,048 rushing yards.

The Eagles signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to help the rushing defense after it got gashed with Davis sidelined.

But now with Davis returning, the Eagles are very deep along the defensive line.

Before getting injured, Davis recorded eight solo tackles in seven games.

In other Eagles injury news, the team placed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least the next four games. He would be eligible to return in Week 17 against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney against the Green Bay Packers last week.

The Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson for two Day 3 picks in August, and he's been great during the Eagles' 10-1 start to the year. He leads the league in interceptions with six and has recorded 55 solo tackles.