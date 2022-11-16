Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced.

Eagles have agreed to terms with DT Linval Joseph on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/089vvlRFZs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2022

Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old.

The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games.

In the two games Davis has missed so far, opposing teams have had no problem running the ball against the Eagles' defense.

In Week 9 against the Houston Texans, running back Dameon Pierce gashed the Eagles for 139 yards on 27 carries.

On Monday Night Football versus the Washington Commanders, the running game played a huge role in handing the Eagles' their first loss. The Commanders were able to eat up a lot of clock and keep the ball away from the Eagles' explosive offense.

Brian Robinson had 86 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Antonio Gibson added a score on the ground and 44 yards.

Joseph reportedly believes he'll be able to play in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Eagles will need it.

Linval Joseph believes he is ready to play and could make his Eagles’ debut Sunday vs. the Colts. https://t.co/1hyzlgQIbC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2022

Philadelphia will face Colts' Jonathan Taylor, one of the best running backs in the league. He rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown last week in a 25-20-win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After that, the Eagles will face Green Bay running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans -- their biggest test yet.

Will Joseph be able help out the Eagles' rushing defense? Time will tell.