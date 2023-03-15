Eagles to release cornerback Darius Slay: reports
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It appears Darius Slay's time in Philadelphia has come to an end. The Eagles will release the veteran cornerback, according to multiple reports.
According to The Athletic, the Eagles told Slay last week he could seek a trade if contract negotiations broke down.
The report said Slay did not request a trade.
The Eagles will designate Slay as a post-June 1 release, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Slay posted on social media shortly before the news broke.
"Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..," Slay wrote on Twitter.
The 32-year-old Slay spent three seasons with the Birds, coming over from the Detroit Lions in a March 2020 trade and made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.
It comes one day after the Eagles reportedly re-signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year deal but also lost several starters in free agency.
