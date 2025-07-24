Eagles email survey to season-ticket holders about new stadium, renovations at Lincoln Financial Field

New position for Cooper DeJean, slimmer Jordan Davis. News and notes from Eagles training camp

New position for Cooper DeJean, slimmer Jordan Davis. News and notes from Eagles training camp

New position for Cooper DeJean, slimmer Jordan Davis. News and notes from Eagles training camp

In an email to season-ticket holders on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent a survey about potential renovations to Lincoln Financial Field or the possibility of a brand new stadium.

"As we look to the future, we're committed to delivering the best-in-class gameday experience for Philadelphia Eagles fans," the email read. "To help guide this vision, we're exploring potential updates to Lincoln Financial Field — including both renovation options and the possibility of a brand new stadium in the region."

CBS News Philadelphia

The Eagles' lease with the city is set to expire in 2032.

The survey sent to fans comes as Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie expressed potential interest in bringing a Super Bowl to Philadelphia, but that would require adding a retractable roof to the stadium.

"I don't have a strong opinion on it, because you're torn," Lurie told CBS Sports at Super Bowl media night earlier this year. "I love outdoor football. I love it. I love the cold games. I like the hot games. I like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and lots of great events. It's an incredible sports city, so yes, you got to balance all those things."

The Linc opened in 2003, and the 2025 season will be the 23rd football season at the stadium. In that span, the Birds have gone to four Super Bowls and won two.

The Eagles have done renovations to the Linc since opening, but they would need a roof to host an event like the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl hasn't been hosted in an open-air stadium with cold weather since it was at MetLife Stadium in 2014. The Linc recently hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and will host the World Cup in 2026, and the city will host other events like NCAA Tournament games and the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The South Philly Sports Complex is set to undergo a makeover over the next several years and that could include a new Eagles stadium if the team decides to go that route.

Earlier this year, the Flyers and Sixers announced they would open a new shared arena to replace the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers had initially pushed to build a new arena in Center City, but the deal fell through.

In the last 10 years, four NFL teams — the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings — have all opened new stadiums. Each of them are either a dome or have a retractable roof.

Philadelphia's NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, is also working to build a new stadium.