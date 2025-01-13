New shared arena with Sixers, Flyers planned for South Philadelphia Sports Complex

A new shared arena for the 76ers and Flyers is coming to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex as part of a 50/50 partnership between Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the Sixers' ownership group.

The announcement comes after the Sixers' plans to build a new arena in the city's Market East neighborhood fell through. The partnership includes a joint commitment between Comcast Spectacor and HBSE to help revitalize Market East.

Sixers owner Josh Harris said HBSE and Comcast met over the past two weeks to establish the partnership. Both sides "saw an opportunity for something bigger than we planned," Harris said.

"When we began this process, our goal was to do something the city of Philly could be proud of. To do the best thing for our fans and for the citizens, and to have the greatest positive impact," Harris said Monday. "At the sports complex, we will work together to build the very best arena in the country, a home for the Sixers and the Flyers that will bring the most exciting concerts and events to South Philly all year. And in Center City, HSBE and Comcast can work with the city and community to help revitalize Market East."

A joint press release said the new arena is scheduled to open in 2031 but could be moved up to an earlier date. Comcast Spectacor will have the arena's naming rights and a minority stake in the Sixers. Comcast Spectacor will also join HBSE in its bid to bring a WNBA team to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and city councilmembers are holding a press conference streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia today to discuss the new developments.

In statements, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and HSBE's Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman thanked Parker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for helping the partnership come to fruition.

"This is a great day for Philadelphia and the fans of our storied sports franchises," Roberts said.

HSBE added in a statement, "From the start, we envisioned a project that would be transformative for our city and deliver the type of experience our fans deserve. By coming together with Brian and Comcast, this partnership ensures Philadelphia will have two developments instead of one, creating more jobs and real, sustainable economic opportunity. This is a massive win for our fans and for the city."

"This new collaboration will result in real, tangible benefits for the people of Philadelphia. Not just with the construction of a new arena but immediately, as the 76ers and Comcast are now partners in the current Wells Fargo Center," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during a press conference. "To that end, I'm truly excited that Comcast will now be partnering with the 76ers in their bid to bring a WNBA team to Philly."

"For the past 58 years, in both the Spectrum and Wells Fargo Center, those arenas and Flyers' fans have consistently produced an atmosphere that is among the best in sports," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "This visionary and forward-looking facility will take the fan experience to a whole new level where the great pride and passion of Philadelphia sports fans will continue to be on full display."

This is a developing story and will be updated.