Philadelphia Phillies host fan festivities ahead of 2026 All-Star Game

By Josh Sanders,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
Read Full Bio
Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Phillies are hosting fan festivities as they count down to next year's All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

The celebration kicks off Friday at noon at Dilworth Park with the official unveiling of the 2026 MLB All-Star logo.

Several Phillies legends will take part, including Larry Bowa, John Kruk, Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels.

The Roots will also perform at the free event.

At 2 p.m., the All-Star Declaration bus will make its way around the city. The bus will stop by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Independence Mall, the Betsy Ross House and Citizens Bank Park before Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Next year's game will be the fifth time Philly will host the Midsummer Classic, but the first ever at Citizens Bank Park, marking a double celebration with America's 250th birthday. 

Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.

